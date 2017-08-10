Former FBI Agent and Daughter Convicted of Killing Her Husband by Bashing Skull With Baseball Bat

A North Carolina jury found a former FBI agent and his daughter guilty of killing the woman’s husband with a baseball bat after years of alleged abuse, reports say.

Thomas Martens, 67, and Molly Corbett, 33, were convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday in the death of 39-year-old Jason Corbett, who was found naked on the floor of his bedroom with his head bashed in on Aug. 2, 2015, according to multiple reports.

Martens, who worked as an FBI agent for more than 30 years, has long maintained he was defending his daughter that night after Jason allegedly attacked her, ABC News reports. He told a 911 operator that night that he had hit Jason “in the head with a baseball bat.”

“He was choking my daughter, he said, ‘I’m going to kill her,’ ” Martens recalled to the dispatcher that night, according to ABC. “He’s bleeding all over and I may have killed him.”

However, their story soon began to unravel. Prosecutors argued that Martens and Molly had no injuries indicating self-defense, adding that the two delayed calling 911 to cover up the crime, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. A medical examiner said Jason was struck at least 12 times in the head, leaving his skull crushed.

Officials also argued that Molly’s desire to adopt Jason’s two children from a previous marriage was part of the motive for the killing — along with a $600,000 life insurance policy that Jason had, according to the Journal. Additionally, prosecutors said a former co-worker of Martens’ recalled the man saying he hated Jason.

Still, Molly maintained her innocence just after the verdict was read, saying, “I did not murder my husband. My father did not murder my husband,” according to ABC.

She claimed that Jason had abused her for years, telling the court that the “incidents occurred as they did on a somewhat regular basis, the difference is that my father was there.”

Martens and Molly were sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison, ABC reports.

Molly and Jason, an Ireland native, wed in 2011 and moved to Lexington. Soon, the two began experience marriage struggles, but Jason’s sister, Tracey Lynch, testified that the family had long been skeptical of Molly. Lynch said Molly had a long history of lying, falsely claiming she had been a teacher, an Olympic swimmer, a book editor and a foster parent to a 6-year-old boy, according to the Irish Independent.

Jason’s 12-year-old son Jack gave a message to the court, and Molly listened to the boy’s words through tears.

“There is one more thing Molly Martens will not be part of, and that is part of the Corbett family,” the boy wrote, according to the Journal. “My burden will not be lifted until she is put away.”

“Molly Martens will not be forgotten, either. She will always be remembered as the murderer of Jason Corbett.”

It was not immediately clear if Martens and Molly Corbett planned to appeal. Defense attorneys David Freedman and Walter Holton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.