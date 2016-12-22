Lisa Marie Naegle, the former Bridalplasty contestant whose body was found Wednesday after she was reported missing by her family, was killed with a hammer, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirms to PEOPLE.

The 36-year-old’s body was naked, face down in a one-foot grave behind her alleged killer’s southern California home, a law enforcement source tells PEOPLE. The source adds she was hit in the head several times.

On Thursday, Jackie Jerome Rogers, 34, a friend and student of Naegle’s, was charged with one count of murder. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

Rogers appeared on Bridalplasty, an E! television reality show, in 2010.

Rogers and Naegle had attended a friend’s birthday party together Saturday night and were seen leaving together early Sunday morning, police have said.

According to the LAPD, Rogers gave information to investigators that led them to Naegle’s body in his backyard.

On Sunday, Naegle failed to show up to work. Her family became worried and called authorities, who, allegedly said adults need to have been missing for 72 hours to trigger an investigation, according to Danielle Naegle-Kaimoana, Naegle’s sister.

While family members waited for authorities to take action, they asked Rogers to come over and give them a timeline of the night’s events, according to Naegle-Kaimoana. During that time, Rogers let the family take pictures of his driver’s license and search his truck.

“There was nothing in the truck. It was too clean, too pristine, like a brand new rental car. Anyone — even if their car is new— has something. A water bottle, a napkin, a towel, a bag…something,” Naegle-Kaimoana says.

Naegle-Kaimoana believes Rogers killed Naegle in his truck after he had taken her to a Jack in the Box.

The LAPD could not comment on the details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Rogers was a student of Naegle’s at West LA Community College and had met some of her family members before, Naegle-Kaimoana says.

“I just thought he was weird,” she continues. “I just don’t understand, I don’t understand.”