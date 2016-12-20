A former reality show contestant has been reported missing by her family after she failed to show up to work following a night out and police are questioning a person in the case, PEOPLE confirms.

Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, who appeared on E! television’s 2010 reality show Bridalplasty, was last seen attending a friend’s birthday party at a restaurant in Torrance, California, on Sunday, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

According to her family, Naegle went to the party with a friend and left with him at around 2:30 a.m.

Danielle Naegle-Kaimoana, Naegle’s sister, tells PEOPLE her sister texted her husband at 2:45 a.m. saying she was getting food and was on her way home. But she never made it back.

The following day, Naegle didn’t show up to work at West Los Angeles Community College, where she teaches, Naegle-Kaimoana says.

“She’s wild, she’s fun, she’s an outgoing life-of-the-party-girl for sure, but she always comes home and never misses work,” Naegle-Kaimoana tells PEOPLE.

“Not knowing is the worst,” she continues. “The unknown is worse than everything else.”

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that a person is being questioned but the spokesperson would not release the person’s name.

According to her sister, Naegle had been preparing to start a family with her husband using in vitro fertilization. The couple have been been married since 2011.

“We’re heartbroken,” Naegle-Kaimoana tells PEOPLE. “This is not supposed to happen. You hear of missing people all the time but that is not supposed to happen to your family.”

Naegle-Kaimoana says she and her family were preparing to celebrate Christmas together.

“We’re not going to have Christmas without my sister,” she says. “If you know something or see something or feel something, let us know. We just want our sister home. Please help bring her home.”