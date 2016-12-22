Former Boxing Champ Paul Spadafora Accused of Stabbing Brother, Assaulting Mother

A former lightweight boxing champion is facing a string of charges in Pittsburgh, where law enforcement officials allege he stabbed his brother and assaulted his mother during a Wednesday evening incident in the city’s Westwood neighborhood.

A Pittsburgh Police statement obtained by PEOPLE alleges that officers responding to calls of a domestic disturbance arrived outside a home to find two men — onetime pro boxer Paul Spadafora, 41, and his 39-year-old brother — standing amid a muddle of broken ceramic, pots, pans and assorted kitchen utensils.

The statement alleges officers also observed Spadafora in a heated argument with his 66-year-old mother. As police were approaching the property, Spadafora’s brother ran up to them “and revealed that he was stabbed in the thigh by Spadafora,” the statement alleges.

Spadafora’s brother was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

The statement alleges police ordered Spadafora to the ground, “but he refused to listen and assumed a fighting stance.”

The boxer then allegedly darted for the home’s front door, running inside. He allegedly continued to argue with police from inside the residence.

“He picked up an unknown object and moved his arm in a throwing motion toward officers,” the statement alleges. “Officers then deployed their Tasers.”

But they had little effect on Spadafora, who allegedly continued to disobey police.

“He was handcuffed and told to stand up, which he refused,” the statement alleges. “Once on his feet, Spadafora lunged at an officer, attempting to knock him down the stairs. Spadafora was carried by officers down the stairs of the residence and seated at the end of the driveway. He attempted to spit on one officer and then spit on the chest of another officer before paramedics put a spit mask on him.”

Investigators also allege that the boxer kicked his elderly mother, who refused medical attention.

The statement alleges investigators recovered a knife from inside the home that they believe was used in the alleged stabbing.

“While searching Spadafora before placing him into the police car, Spadafora made several threats to the officers,” the statement alleges. “Spadafora was transported to Mercy Hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Allegheny County Jail.”

Spadafora remains in police custody on $100,000 bail after being charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and aggravated harassment by a prisoner.

He is due in court Jan. 4, 2017, for a preliminary hearing, at which point he’ll enter a plea to the charges.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Phil DiLucente, Spadafora’s attorney, acknowledged “there was a situation that did transpire” Wednesday night that led to his client’s arrest.

“We are in the holiday season, when emotions run high with family members and even friends at times,” DiLucente says. “There are allegations that he stabbed his brother and also said some things to the police. At this juncture, Paul was seen by a judge early this morning, and has been ordered to see the behavioral clinic, based on some of the charges and some of the allegations.”

DiLucente says he is attempting to have his client seen by the clinic today. “Hopefully, we can have him out of jail before the holiday starts,” the attorney tells PEOPLE.

Spadafora has has a number of run-ins with police in recent years, and even spent time in a Pennsylvania prison for shooting the mother of his child in October 2003. He also pleaded guilty to drunken driving in 2012.

This past spring, Spadafora was charged with simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness after he allegedly pulled a knife on a convenience store manager in Armstrong County. But those charges were withdrawn.

Police allege that on that same day, Spadafora assaulted a 63-year-old woman outside a tavern in Crafton, Pennsylvania, resulted in a single criminal count. Court records indicate Spadafora was sentenced to anger management classes as part of a plea deal.