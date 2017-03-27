Former America's Next Top Model Contestant Brandy Rusher Injured in Texas Shooting

A former America’s Next Top Model contestant was wounded during a shooting in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, her grandfather tells PEOPLE.

Brandy Rusher was reportedly one of several people shot at an apartment complex in the city, he grandfather, Harvey Lee Rusher, tells PEOPLE. According to multiple reports, Rusher and five others were shot, two fatally.

Rusher and three other victims are reportedly in critical condition and remain in intensive care, reports say.

However, Harvey Lee Rusher tells PEOPLE, “They say she’s in stable condition, but that’s all I know.”

According to the homicide release record obtained by PEOPLE, police are still searching for the suspects, who drove up in a white four-door vehicle. The suspects reportedly got out of the car and argued with the victims, at which point one suspect allegedly retrieved a semi-automatic rifle from the trunk of the car and shot the victims. Both suspects allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle they arrived in.

“Evidently this stemmed from some kind of neighbor dispute, between two neighbors upstairs and downstairs,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland tells PEOPLE. “That was the catalyst to the shooting. There was nothing to say it was gang-related. It mainly was just an argument between two sets of people.”

Rusher competed on cycle 4 of ANTM in 2005.

A rep for former ANTM judge Nolé Marin tells PEOPLE in a statement: “Nolé’s heart goes out to Brandy and her family during this tragic time. While on the show, Nolé says he remembers her shining personality and glowing smile. She is in his thoughts and is sending well wishes.”

A rep for Tyra Banks, the series’ original host and creator, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.