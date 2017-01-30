Former Football Player Out on $1M Bail After Allegedly Stalking and Killing Cheerleader Ex

A former college football player accused of stalking and then murdering his cheerleader ex-girlfriend in November has been released from jail on $1 million bail, PEOPLE confirms.

William Riley Gaul, 18, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was released from the Knox County Detention Facility on Monday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE.

The ex-Maryville College wide receiver is accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Emma Walker through the walls of her Knoxville, Tennessee, bedroom while she slept early on Nov. 21, according to authorities.

Gaul had become obsessed with Walker and started stalking her in October, his indictment alleges. Her family claims he couldn’t accept their breakup.

He was arrested at his home on Nov. 22, a day after he allegedly shot Walker, according to police, who further allege that he stole his grandfather’s gun to commit the killing and was planning to get rid of the weapon.

Gaul was indicted Wednesday on seven criminal counts, including first-degree murder, especially aggravated stalking, tampering with evidence and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

He was set to be arraigned Monday, but his court date has been moved to Feb. 13.

Gaul’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, and a relative reached Monday declined to comment. He has not entered a plea to his charges.

Suspect ‘Refused to Accept’ Breakup



According to Walker’s family, Gaul was upset that she had recently broken up with him.

“She had chosen to move on,” Walker’s aunt, Jennifer Weldon, told the Knoxville News Sentinel. “He refused to accept it,” Weldon said. “He chose not to accept her wishes.”

Two weeks before Walker died, Gaul tweeted, “I’d do anything to have it all back.”

His Twitter bio still reads: “Living everyday through Emma Walker. I love you beautiful and I know you’re in a better place now.” His profile picture is of her.

Hours after Walker was shot, Gaul tweeted, “That’s my beautiful Emma. Rest easy now sweetheart. 1 Corinthians 13:8. Be sure to remind God about our verse.I love you.Forever and always.” The tweet was attached to a lengthy message about her death.

In the verse to which Gaul referred, the Bible says, “Love never fails.”

Gaul allegedly stole his grandfather’s gun and used it to kill Walker, according to a search warrant obtained by the Tennessean. His grandfather reported his gun stolen the day before Walker died, according to the paper.

Gaul also talked about committing suicide in the days leading up to the shooting, according to the search warrant.

Walker Had Dreams of Becoming a Neonatal Nurse

Walker, an honors student and cheerleader, met Gaul at Central High School in Knoxville, where he played football before he graduated in 2016. He then enrolled in Maryville College, where he played on the football team as a wide receiver. He was dismissed from the team after his arrest.

Walker was a “beautiful soul” who wanted to become a neonatal nurse, Weldon told the News Sentinel. (Walker’s family has not returned calls for comment.)

A room at the neonatal intensive care unit at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital was later named in Walker’s honor, according to WBIR.

“She wanted to help. She wanted to be a nurse, she wanted to work with babies in the neonatal unit,” Weldon told the station. “She had so much potential and so much purpose in her life.”