Florida Women Allegedly Go on Armed Robbery Spree While Wearing Batman Masks

Two Florida women are accused of carrying out multiple armed robberies while wearing Batman masks, PEOPLE confirms.

Ormond Beach police arrested Wateka Thomason, 33, and Cassandra Raffa, 31, after they were found sleeping in a car believed to belong to Raffa at a Walmart parking lot on Jan. 1, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

The pair had been warned before of trespassing the parking lot, the police report states, and while police were talking to Thomason and Raffa, they noticed a pocket knife similar to the one used in the robberies and Batman beanie tucked into the side of one of the car’s seats.

Thomason and Raffa allegedly robbed a total of four different restaurants and convenience stores throughout December using a knife, according to police. Nobody was injured during the alleged robberies, police say.

The women were transported to the police station where Thomason allegedly confessed to robbing a Kangaroo on Dec. 14, and a Steak ‘n’ Shake on Dec. 23. Raffa did not admit to committing any robberies, according to the police report.

Thomason and Raffa are being held in the Volusia County Jail, a police spokesman tells PEOPLE.

They are set to make their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon for numerous charges including grand theft, trespassing, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, and dealing in stolen property. It is unclear whether they have attorneys.