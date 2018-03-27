Florida Woman Accused of Incest With Her Brother After Delivering Baby With Medical Issues

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with incest in Florida, where authorities allege DNA testing revealed the baby she delivered four months ago was fathered by a close relative, PEOPLE confirms.

On Nov. 21, Pauline Elizabeth Martin gave birth to a baby with “several medical problems,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Within hours of its birth, the newborn was transferred to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies in Orlando.

Authorities started looking into Martin after she failed to fill out the necessary paperwork so that the child could be placed in a home for medically complex children, the affidavit states.

Genetic testing was performed on the infant and it “showed the baby to have parents that are close relatives,” authorities allege.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

Officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office then spoke to Martin, who allegedly confessed that the baby’s father was her brother, according to the affidavit. She allegedly said that three years ago she moved with her brother to Groveland, Florida, outside Orlando, and that they had been living as a couple for five years.

Martin said she planned to end the relationship but admitted to having had sexual intercourse with her sibling as recently as the night before authorities interviewed her, the affidavit claims.

She was arrested on Thursday, during which she allegedly resisted, kicking a detective and spitting at officers.

She has yet to enter a plea to the charges of incest and resisting arrest against her and she does not have an attorney on record who could comment on her behalf.

She is out of custody and could not be reached for comment by PEOPLE on Tuesday.