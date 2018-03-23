Fla. Woman Allegedly Smacked Her Husband After He Forgot Their Wedding Anniversary

Florida authorities say a local woman was charged Wednesday with domestic battery after allegedly attacking her husband because he had forgotten their wedding anniversary, PEOPLE confirms.

According to an incident report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Carol Stone’s husband called 911 Wednesday evening following an alleged physical altercation that occurred inside their Zephyrhills home.

The fight capped a day of arguing sparked by the husband’s alleged admission he’d forgotten their marital milestone, the incident report shows.

The bickering began when the husband called his wife from work and in their conversation confessed his lapse in memory.

Later, he returned home with a rose and a promise to take Stone away for the weekend, the report states. But Stone allegedly “smacked the victim multiple times” in his head and face, leaving him with minor scratches and bruises.

She allegedly told authorities she struck her husband after he shoved her to the floor. And, the incident report claims, she told police he had abused her in the past and that she was tired of it and “flipped” out on the victim.

However, according to investigators, Stone’s husband recorded the encounter with his phone and showed the footage to police

The video allegedly refuted Stone’s claims she was pushed by her husband and exposed other discrepancies in her account of the events leading up to the alleged battery, according to the report.

After her arrest, Stone posted $150 bond and was released. Attempts to reach her and her attorney for comment were unsuccessful Friday.

It was unclear if she has entered a plea to the charge against her.