Fla. Woman, 30, Gives Birth Nine Months After Alleged Sex with 14-Year-Old Boy

Florida authorities have accused a 30-year-old woman of having sex with a 14-year-old boy last year, about nine months before she gave birth, PEOPLE confirms.

According to an arrest report and probable cause statement from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Tracie Casler was 29 when she met the teen at a 2016 Halloween Party. The sheriff’s report, obtained by PEOPLE, alleges that Casler then had sex with him at her home.

Authorities said that on July 23 — approximately nine months after the Halloween party — Casler gave birth.

Although the arrest report is heavily redacted, it seems to indicate that Casler spoke to family and friends about her situation.

Days later, on July 28, authorities opened an investigation into her relationship with the teen.

Sheriff’s detectives spoke to the boy at his high school last month. According to the report, he said that he had attended the Halloween party. He ended up at Casler’s house, authorities allege.

The boy told investigators he was “messed up” at the time and that he was the one who allegedly initiated the contact, and he claims that it was the only time the two had sex.

The baby’s paternity remains publicly unconfirmed. The Florida Department of Children and Families has conducted a DNA test and forwarded the results to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Those results are redacted from the sheriff’s report.

According to court records confirmed by PEOPLE, Casler has been charged with one count of lewd and lascivious battery with a victim aged 12 to 16. It is a second-degree felony.

On Thursday, she was was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail with a bond set at $30,000.

As of Tuesday morning, she remained in custody. She has not yet entered a plea, and it is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.