Florida Woman Allegedly Sets Ex’s House on Fire and Stabs Officer While on ‘Suicide Mission’

A Florida woman is accused of setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s house and stabbing an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who tried to help him in what she allegedly described as a “mental breakdown” while on a “suicide mission,” PEOPLE confirms.

On Saturday, Brittany Bonin, 26, of Edgewater, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with a witness, according to Volusia County Jail records.

Bonin appeared before a judge on Sunday morning and was denied bail, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

It is unclear if she entered a plea or retained an attorney.

She is being held at the Volusia County Jail and is on suicide watch, local news station WFTV reports. The judge ordered her to undergo a mental evaluation, according to WFTV.

The ex-boyfriend’s sister told WFTV the fight allegedly began over a teddy bear Bonin had given his 18-month-old daughter.

The sister said her brother answered the door and was about to give Bonin the bear when she allegedly “pushed her way in and attacked him.”

The fire destroyed everything in the home, the sister said, including the toddler’s bedroom. Bonin allegedly broke two fish tanks containing 90 gallons of water, flooding the house.

“They hadn’t been together for quite a while, so I’m not quite sure why she did all this,” the sister told local station News 6

‘Suicide Mission’

Bonin allegedly told police that she went to her boyfriend’s house in Edgewater on Saturday afternoon to gather her belongings and end their relationship, according to the arrest report obtained by PEOPLE.

She told police they had an “on-again, off-again” relationship for about a year.

After arguing over “property,” the fight allegedly turned physical, the report says.

When the boyfriend ran across the street to the home of a neighbor, Capt. Cliff Williams, an off-duty Volusia County reserve Deputy Sheriff, Bonin allegedly told police she “broke a fish tank and lit things on fire,” according to the report.

When her car failed to start while trying to leave, she allegedly armed herself with a small fixed blade knife and “went after” her boyfriend, even though she knew his neighbor is a former marine and longtime member of law enforcement, the report states.

Bonin allegedly attacked the deputy with the knife, stabbing him in the lower back, the report says. He also sustained a cut above his eye.

Williams was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During a videotaped interview at the police department, she allegedly attributed her actions to a “mental breakdown,” the report says. She allegedly told police “her real plan was supposed to be a suicide mission and she was not planning on living beyond today.”

Calls for comment to the ex-boyfriend were not immediately returned.