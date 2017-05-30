Florida Woman, 38, Allegedly Paid Teen Boy $300 for Sexual Encounters

A Florida woman has been charged with five counts of sexual activity with a minor after police say that she paid a teenager up to $300 for sexual encounters.

According to arrest records obtained by PEOPLE, Rebecca McGraw was arrested last week for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old boy. The records allege that she paid the boy for the encounters.

McGraw, 38 was an assistant manager at an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie when the sexual offenses allegedly occurred, reports TCPalm.com. The alleged victim was a teenager living at the complex.

According to the documents, McGraw told investigators that she performed sex acts with the teen “multiple times in 2016 and 2017.”

She denied paying him for the act, but allegedly told police that she gave him her debit card and car keys. Investigators allege she would allow the teen to drive her vehicle unaccompanied.

Police also say that they have text messages between McGraw and the alleged victim. An analysis of her phone allegedly “revealed photographs of Rebecca, including very graphic and incriminating text messages,” police records state.

According to Florida law, no one under the age of 16 can give sexual consent under any circumstances.

PEOPLE confirms that McGraw remains in the St. Lucie County Jail on a $125,000 bail — $25,000 for each count. She has not yet entered a plea, and it is unclear whether she has retained an attorney.