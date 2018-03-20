Florida Woman Allegedly Gouged Out Her Mother's Eyes Before Telling Deputies, 'I'm a Murderer'

A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly killing her mother and gouging out her eyes while high on drugs.

In a report by the Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of Francisca Monteiro-Balla, 55, on the floor of her garage with slashes to her head, arms, chest, and stomach.

Her eyes were missing.

Her 32-year-old daughter Camille Balla, was found in front of the house covered in blood, according to the newspaper. She was arrested on Friday on suspicion of committing murder, the outlet reported.

“I killed my mother and I need help,” Balla told the deputies who found her, according to NBC Miami. She then allegedly kept yelling “I’m a murderer!”, the police report says.

The home was stained with blood throughout the house, with Monteiro-Balla’s eyes found inside of a “nearby cardboard box,” according to the outlet.

Camille Balla Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Balla allegedly told authorities she had smoked marijuana before the killing and suspected it had either Flakka or PCP in it, NBC Miami reported.

Flakka has previously been mentioned in other gruesome deaths, such as the 2016 death of a Florida couple at the hands of a then-19-year-old Florida State University student who was high on the drug.

He was allegedly caught eating part of one victim’s face before two deputies used all their strength to pry him off the victim’s body. In December, his lawyers filed a notice of intent for an insanity defense.

Balla appeared in court on Monday and was denied bond by a judge, according to The Palm Beach Post. Her attorney, Jonathan Bull, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February, a 20-year-old woman was found outside of a church after she ripped her own eyes out while in a meth-induced psychotic state.

Kaylee Muthart, from South Carolina, told PEOPLE earlier this month that she was living the “same life, but I’m just learning everything in a new way.”

“Life’s more beautiful now, life’s more beautiful than it was being on drugs. It is a horrible world to live in,” Muthart said.

She explained she had stopped taking meth for a brief period of time before the incident, but returned to it as she started to feel isolated and lonely.

Just days before she was to enter a rehab facility, Muthart used meth and experienced a hallucination that warped her perception of her relationship with God, and then led her to the railroad tracks outside that church on an early February morning.

“I thought everyone who had died was stuck in their graves, that God was up in Heaven alone, and that I had to sacrifice something important to be able to release everyone in the world to God,” she says of her hallucination. “It made the world darker, and took everything I believed in and distorted them to make me go down the path to pulling out my eyes.”