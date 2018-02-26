Florida Woman Allegedly Killed Fiancé's Dog During Heated Argument With Man

A 27-year-old Florida woman faces a single count of aggravated animal cruelty in Florida, where authorities have accused her of fatally shooting her fiancé’s dog during an argument Friday morning.

Giselle Taylor and her fiancé live together in Tarpon Springs, according to an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

On Friday, the couple allegedly started bickering after he refused to crack her back.

Taylor allegedly ran out to the couple’s garage, where she retrieved her gun from her car’s glove box.

Investigators allege she loaded the weapon before returning to the house. She allegedly told police she wanted to scare her fiancé “and provoke a response.”

But the affidavit alleges the fiancé stayed calm, infuriating Taylor.

“When the defendant did not get the response she was hoping to achieve, she pointed the firearm at their dog and fired one round,” the affidavit alleges.

The dog, a 2-year-old Boxer, died almost immediately after being struck in the chest.

The affidavit alleges Taylor returned to her car and fled the scene.

Officers eventually caught up to her, and took her into custody.

She released after posting $5,000 bail.

Efforts to reach Taylor or her attorney were unsuccessful Monday.

It was unclear if a plea had been entered to the charge.