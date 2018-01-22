Fla. Woman Who Allegedly Dismembered Boyfriend Is Person of Interest in Dismemberment of Another Ex

A 67-year-old Florida woman accused of killing and dismembering her boyfriend has been named a “person of interest” in the killing of a second man she allegedly dated and who was also dismembered, PEOPLE confirms.

The charging affidavit for Nelci Tetley alleges she shot Jeffrey Albertsman in the head and chest in July, 2017.

Most of his body was found inside his Daytona Beach home on July 26, 2017, but his legs and arms were missing from his person, according to the charging affidavit.

His legs and arms were later found 20 miles away in De Leon Springs.

Tetley, also of Daytona Beach, allegedly told police her 10-year relationship with Albertsman had soured, and that she had not heard from him in weeks. She said she believed he had traveled to New York to visit his ailing father, because she allegedly told police she gave him $380 to travel there.

Police Chief Craig Capri on Friday told reporters Friday Tetley is a “demented” woman and that there is allegedly evidence she abused Albertsman for years.

In 2013, she was arrested after stabbing Albertsman, and later pleaded guilty aggravated battering causing bodily harm. She was sentenced to 2 years probation.

The charging affidavit alleges another one of Tetley’s former boyfriends, Michael Louis, was also killed 10 years ago.

His remains were also chopped up and stuffed into garbage bags. They were eventually found along a riverbank.

The charging affidavit alleges both bodies were dismembered in similar ways.

“Therefore, an association between [the] Michael Louis and Jeffrey Albertsman dismemberment cannot be excluded,” the document reads.

Capri confirmed Friday that Tetley, who was arrested Thursday, is a “person of interest” in Louis’ homicide.

The charging affidavit alleges Tetley told police she did not remember ever dating Louis.

Tetley was arrested ion a single premeditated murder count, but has yet to enter a plea to the charge.

It was unclear Monday if she has retained an attorney.