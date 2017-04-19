Florida Woman Allegedly Burned 9-Year-Old Son with Iron as Punishment

Police in Florida have charged a 32-year-old mother with aggravated child abuse for allegedly punishing her son by burning his chest with a clothes iron, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Pembroke Pines Police Department alleges Tamecha Jean was angry with her 9-year-old son for forgetting to bring “paperwork” home from his school.

Police allege Jean took a hot iron and pressed it to her son’s chest, burning his flesh. The boy is expected to recover from his injuries, according to police.

Police began investigating Jean soon after receiving an anonymous tip about the alleged abuse. Police Capt. Al Xiques said there were no prior reports of child abuse at that address, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Jean allegedly told investigators that she was using a belt to spank the boy and he may have burned himself because he moves around a lot when he gets spanked, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

She has been released on her own recognizance.

Her three children are in the custody of child protective services and Jean has been barred from having any contact with the children, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

It was unclear Wednesday if she had entered a plea to the charge against her, and Jean’s defense attorney did not return calls seeking comment.