Florida Toddler Allegedly Beaten To Death For Drinking Out of a Milk Jug: ‘We Are Horrified’

A young Florida boy was allegedly bludgeoned to death in his Orlando apartment last Friday because he was caught drinking milk straight from the jug, police say.

Xavier Mokarzel-Satchel, 3, was found unconscious inside his apartment, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE. He was taken to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital where he died of blunt force trauma.

According to the arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, the child’s mother, Brandi Mokarzel, told cops that she was sleeping when the alleged incident started. She said she woke up to the sound of her girlfriend’s mother, Callene Barton, yelling at the toddler.

Mokarzel then told deputies she saw her girlfriend, Lakesha Lewis, allegedly beating Xavier with a plastic rod used to turn window blinds.

Then, according to the report, Mokarzel said that she tried to take her son to the bedroom, but Barton allegedly grabbed the boy by his arm and leg and hurled him down a hallway. She alleged that the boy’s neck “turned” on impact, and the boy began shaking as if he were having a seizure.

PEOPLE confirms that Lewis and Barton have been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. They are being held without bond. They have not yet entered a plea, and it was not immediately clear if they are represented by counsel.

Xavier’s mother, Brandi, has also been arrested and charged with child neglect. She has posted $2,500 bond. She did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment, and it is unclear if she has retained counsel.

The police report states that Xavier had healing injuries, leading investigators to believe he has been abused in the past. Mokarzel told investigators that Barton and Lewis allegedly have previously hit Xavier in the past, the police report states.

Lewis is a mother of a 4-year-old son who also lived in the apartment. He has been placed in a foster home by the Department of Children and Families.

“The tragic death of this innocent child is heartbreaking and we are horrified by the alleged actions of the individuals involved,” DCF secretary Mike Carroll said in a statement. “DCF is actively investigating this case and will continue to support law enforcement in any way possible to hold those responsible accountable.”