Florida Teacher Fleeing Child Porn Arrest Kills Himself: ‘I Will Not Forgive Him’

A Florida middle school teacher and youth sports coach killed himself Friday while on the run from federal charges related to child pornography, PEOPLE confirms.

Corey DeJuan Perry, 33, who taught at H.L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was named on March 28 in a federal arrest warrant for production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and enticement.

He had last been seen two days earlier in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Miami office of the FBI. On April 7, authorities found his rental vehicle in Fort Lauderdale with the keys inside and the doors unlocked.

The FBI had offered a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. After tracking Perry to Nashville, Tennessee, where authorities said he had relatives, FBI agents who arrived at the Delux Inn to arrest the former teacher found him wounded from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the head,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced on Twitter.

Perry, of West Palm Beach, Florida, later was pronounced dead at Nashville’s Skyline Medical Center, police say.



The FBI said “several victims and witnesses have come forward” to provide information that informed the charges against Perry, but further details of his alleged crimes remained sealed.

“As a lifelong educator, I’m disgusted at what I have learned,” Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Robert Avossa said at a news conference March 29, reports the Miami Herald. “He has hurt innocent children.”

Avossa said authorities had identified several child victims via electronics that were seized from Perry’s home under a search warrant, and that some of those were students in the Palm Beach County Schools. In addition to teaching, Perry coached boys basketball in tournaments across three South Florida counties.

“This individual has embarrassed his school, his community and his entire profession by harming the most important thing entrusted to him, our students,” Avossa said. “He broke a sacred professional code. And I cannot and will not forgive him for that.”