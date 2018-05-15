Fla. Teacher's Aide, 23, Accused of Having Sex with Seventh-Grade Student in Her Car

A 23-year-old Florida teacher’s aide was arrested last week after she allegedly admitted that she’d had a sexual relationship with a seventh-grade student, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Miralys Stephanie Agosto is accused of having two sexual encounters with the 16-year-old student in her car. She is charged with sexual battery by a person in custodial authority with a victim less than 18.

The student was part of the Exceptional Student Education (ESE) program at Westside K-8 School in Kissimmee. According to the state’s Department of Education, the program supports students with disabilities or impairments, hospitalized or homebound students and “gifted” students (those with “superior intellectual development … capable of high performance”).

It’s unclear why the student was in the ESE program.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student reported the alleged encounters on May 7. Agosto resigned from her job on the same day, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities say that the following day, in an interview with detectives from the county’s sex crimes unit, Agosto allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teen.

She appeared before a judge on Saturday morning. She was denied bond and has not yet entered a plea. Court records do not list an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

If she is convicted of the charge against her, Agosto faces a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars.

Anyone with more information on the case or who might suspect more potential victims is asked to call the Osceola Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.