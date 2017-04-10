Florida Sheriff Calls Out Heroin Dealers with Masked SWAT Team in Dramatic Viral Video

One Florida sheriff isn’t mincing words when it comes to the nation’s heroin epidemic.

In a dramatic video uploaded to Facebook, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell sent a stern message to drug dealers in the area: “We are coming for you.”

“Enjoy trying to sleep tonight, wondering if tonight’s the night our SWAT team blows your front door off the hinges,” Grinnell says in the video. “We are coming for you.”

The sheriff was flanked by four SWAT team members, all wearing masks in the video from the office’s community engagement unit.

According to Fox 13 news, the officers in the video wore the masks to conceal their identities because they are undercover officers working drug investigations.

The video has amassed more than 11,000 shares and quickly made its way around the Internet, with many social media users commenting on its dramatic nature.

It has drawn a mixed reaction on social media. Some Facebook users appreciated the aggressive stance by the officers.

“Thanks for your concern,” one user wrote, adding, “it’s a pandemic of drug overdose it needs to be stopped.”

Another user wrote, “

But many users criticized the video. Some wrote the masks on the deputies made the video resemble an ISIS video, while others expressed concerns about the militarization of police.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“Watching this again I half expect the sheriff to say that he has Tony Stark and demands a greater ransom,” one person tweeted.

Public/Media: Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad is the worst most tone-deaf public relations effort ever.

Lake County Sheriff: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/9zzPJaYVeR — Rebecca Rose (@auntbeckyrose) April 10, 2017

Another Twitter user wrote: “The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is so rough and tough that they are scared to appear on camera without masks, I guess.”

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is so rough and tough that they are scared to appear on camera without masks, I guess. https://t.co/TanFxuqW8t — April Daniels✏️ (@1aprildaniels) April 10, 2017

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Grinnell told the Daily Commercial that the agency has received several phone calls from concerned residents about heroin overdoses. So, he said, he decided to send the warning video.

Lt. Michael Marden, who leads the unit, told the publication that the video was completed in just five takes and he’s “happy with the result.”