Emotional Texts Reveal Students' Terror During Florida Shooting: 'Someone Died. Come Now'

Mundane texts about homework assignments, new crushes and Valentine’s Day gave way to terrified pleas for help and even emotional goodbyes to parents and friends Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a South Florida high school in the latest school shooting to devastate the country.

Petrified teens who huddled in closets, bathroom stalls and behind teachers’ desks texted their parents and each other when they heard gunfire blasting through the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“If I don’t make it I love you and appreciate everything you did for me,” student Sarah Crescitelli wrote to one of her parents while hiding out for two hours in a school bathroom, Miami Herald reporter Chabeli Herrera posted on Twitter.

“Don’t talk that way,” her parent answered. “The cops are all over.”

While hiding in a bathroom for two hours, this is the text Sarah Crescitelli sent her parents. Dad and Mom both crying re-reading it. #stonemanshooting @ pic.twitter.com/zN7RY8a4vE — Chabeli Herrera (@ChabeliH) February 15, 2018

Broward County officials confirmed 17 people — adults and children — were killed in the shooting, and at least 12 people were taken to area hospitals for injuries.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said 12 people were killed within the school building, two people were killed just outside the building, one person was killed on a nearby street corner and two people died in the hospital.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The suspect, identified as Nikolas Cruz, 19, is in custody and is being held without bond. He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and has not yet entered a plea. He is a former student of the school who got expelled for disciplinary reasons, said Israel.

As authorities investigate how yet another school shooting could have taken place in an upscale community known for being one of the safest in South Florida, the flurry of text messages sent by students provides a glimpse into their mindsets as they wondered what no child or teen should ever have to think about: Were they about to die?

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

Miami Herald reporter Carli Teproff shared one exchange between a student and his parents, showing the mutual concern and love they have for each other, when the boy told his dad not to let his mom come to the school to get him for fear she “could get hurt.”

The student’s dad advised him to “stay hidden or play dead” if the shooter approached.

Parent's conversation with -14-year-old son who is currently in lockdown. pic.twitter.com/6M4f0FrbZJ — Carli Teproff (@CTeproff) February 14, 2018

The student was reunited with his family, Teproff later reported via Twitter.