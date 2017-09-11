Police Arrest Alleged Looters Caught on Camera as Hurricane Irma Ripped Through South Florida

Florida police arrested a group of teens and adults allegedly caught on a local news station’s camera stealing from a business in Fort Lauderdale as dangerous winds from Hurricane Irma ripped through the city.

“Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice,” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said in a statement announcing the arrests on Sunday. “Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe.”

On Sunday, officials with WPLG tweeted video footage of nine people carrying goods out of Simon’s Sportswear on Sunrise Boulevard and Powerline Road. They then allegedly looted a pawn shop and a Foot Locker in the same area, WPLG reports.

Jail records show that the six adults involved were arrested on Sunday. They include, Kenneth Pinkney, 18; Zara Dumornay, 20; Tyrell Pratt, 23; Teonhki Robinson, 38; Michael Brown, 20, and 22-year-old Rossano Henry.

Henry, Pratt, Brown and Pinkney are charged with burglary, violating emergency measures and resisting an officer without violence, jail records show. Dumornay is charged with burglary and violating established emergency measures.

Meanwhile, Robinson faces charges of burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a child and violating established emergency measures.

The arrest comes as parts of the state are still experiencing high winds from the massive storm. Irma made its first landfall in the U.S. Sunday morning at Cudjoe Key, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses lost power as Irma swept through, according to the Associated Press. Florida residents who are hunkering down are documenting its impact on social media, sharing videos of flooded streets, collapsed cranes and fallen trees.

Irma made its second landfall Sunday afternoon in Marco Island, located on the southwest Florida coast, ABC News reports. At least four deaths as a result of the hurricane have been reported.

Police were dealing with looters even before the storm touched down, though. On Friday, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 30-year-old Keith Francis Adams for allegedly burglarizing a business, ABC reports.

While police in Broward and Pembroke Pines have issued threats to looters, Orlando police urged the public to not spread false reports of burglaries.

“Reports of looting are inaccurate and & unnecessarily put our community on edge,” officials tweeted. “Please refrain from erroneous reporting at this time.”

Irma destroyed 90 percent of the tiny island of Barbuda — inhabited by about 1,600 people — as a Category 5 hurricane. And it has left 1 million Puerto Ricoresidents without power.