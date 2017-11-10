A Florida Girl Had 17 Rotting Teeth – Leading to Her Parents’ Arrest

Authorities in Florida have arrested a couple on child neglect charges, alleging they failed to get dental treatment for their daughter, who had 17 rotten teeth in her mouth, PEOPLE confirms.

The arrests of Jeremie Maloy, 31, and 32-year-old Cynthia Maloy come after school officials in Southport, Florida, asked them for more than a year to take their child to a dentist, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department has not released the child’s age.

The complaint alleges the Maloys’ daughter had complained to teachers about tooth pain. She also “had to” eat soft foods, like bananas, according to the court papers.

The condition of the child’s mouth was described as “severe,” with several decaying and ruptured teeth.

The court documents allege the girl’s adult teeth began to grow in and overlap her “rotten” teeth, which had to be extracted.

Both Maloys have been released on $1,500 bail and a judge barred them from having any contact with their daughter.

A police report claims the couple refused to sign medical permission slips that were sent home with the child, which would have cleared the way for her to be examined by a dental practice for free.

The couple was arrested last week and neither has entered a plea.

They have court-appointed attorneys who could not be reached Friday for comment and attempts to reach them at their home were unsuccessful.

Charged with one count each of child neglect, the Maloys are due back in court for their first appearance in this matter on Jan. 3.

Officials have not specified where the girl is now — whether with a relative or in the custody of the state.