Florida Nanny and Mother of 2 Found Dead in Apparently ‘Random’ Attack as Police Launch a Statewide Manhunt

By all accounts, Jennifer Lynn Fulford was living a happy life.

The 56-year-old woman from Altamonte Springs, Florida, had worked as a nanny for a wealthy family for seven years. She was a married mother of two who was planning a trip to Dallas to meet her newborn granddaughter. She had no known enemies.

Fulford was known being organized and responsible, so when she didn’t arrive to pick up her client’s child from school on Wednesday, her family instantly knew something was wrong.

“It’s just not like her to disappear,” her husband Robert Fulford told WKMG the day after she vanished. “I can’t get her on her cellphone. Her phone is off. She’s not answering texts. She’s the nicest lady, most responsible lady on the planet.”

Police found surveillance video of Fulford leaving her dentist’s office in Winter Park at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. It was the last time she was seen alive. Police found her Hyundai SUV on Thursday.

On Saturday, the family’s worst nightmare came true when Fulford’s body was found in a wooded area in an Orlando suburb. Police have not released a cause of death.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Fulford’s employer Reid Berman shared their grief.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Jennifer’s death and find it difficult to understand why and how she became a victim of such a heinous crime,” they said. “Jennifer was kind and loving. She cared for her family deeply as she did ours. We will miss her and simply have no words to describe this loss and our grief.”

In a press conference, Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal said that they found video of a person of interest using Fulford’s ATM card.

“It is certainly random and doesn’t occur every day here in Winter Park, but this obviously is a dangerous individual,” Deal told reporters.

Deal identified the man as Scott Edward Nelson, 53, a man with a long criminal history throughout Florida. Police say he is a transient with no known address.

According to records obtained by PEOPLE, Edwards has a lengthy criminal history, including kidnapping, assault, substance abuse and bank robbery. He was on supervised release after serving five years in federal prison for a 2010 bank robbery. Five law enforcement agencies are working together to find Edwards.

Tips of Edwards’ whereabouts should be submitted to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or online at www.crimeline.org.