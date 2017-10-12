Friends Comfort Florida Mom Whose Husband Allegedly Drowned Their Toddler: ‘It’s Not Your Fault’

By all accounts, Jeremy Main was a doting dad.

The 38-year-old from Lady Lake, Florida, posted photos on social media of himself with his 17-month-old daughter, Makenzie. His friends would comment about the toddler with the sunny disposition and how happy the family looked.

But according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, Main called his wife, Holly, on Monday and told her that he had drowned Makenzie in a bathtub. Police rushed to the family home to find Makenzie floating face-down in the bloody water of the master bathtub.

A half hour later, he walked into the sheriff’s office in Lake County, Florida. “I killed my daughter and failed to kill myself,” he allegedly told the deputies, according to the report. He was bleeding from the wrists, the report claims.

Holly reverted to her maiden name on Facebook after Makenzie’s death. In a public post, she lamented the loss of her youngest child.

“I’m sorry but I can barely talk about whats happened right now,” she wrote. “It’s just a constant stream of tears and emotions. Thank you in advance for allowing our family time to grieve.

“I will always love you my sweet forever Baby Makenzie Moira Main…rest in peace, baby love.”

The toddler’s sudden death — allegedly at the hands of her father — have stunned those who knew the family. “I am so sorry for you and your girls,” one friend wrote on one of Holly Main’s public Facebook posts. “Can’t fathom your pain and suffering. We are sending prayers for you and your family.”

“I pray that you find the strength to go on even in the darkness of your grief,” another friend wrote.

Jeremy, who has been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, allegedly told investigators that he and his wife were separating and that the split contributed to his actions. The couple had two older daughters who were in school at the time of the alleged incident.

“He admitted to having marital problems with his wife,” the arrest report states.

He is being held without bond. He is expected to enter a plea at his next court date on November 6.

He will be represented by a public defender, who has not returned PEOPLE’s calls for comment.

Those who knew Holly Main are rallying around the 37-year-old mom, and making sure that she isn’t consumed by guilt.

“I’m so sorry for your pain,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “Please don’t give up. Your daughter will always be with you. So so sorry. You could not have done anything differently. It’s not your fault.”