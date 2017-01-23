Florida Mom Accused of Having Sex with Multiple Teens at a Party in Her Home

A Florida mother has been arrested after police allege she had sex with several teenage boys and provided alcohol to minors at a party, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a press release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Jaimie Ayer allegedly had sexual contact with five teens during a get-together at her house on December 23. The alleged victims are 16 and 17 years old.

Police say that they began investigating Ayer last week after receiving a tip “regarding Ayer giving alcohol and engaging in sexual acts with juveniles.”

When she was arrested Jan. 18, she was charged with three felony counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity with two minors. After police say they found three more alleged victims, they added four additional counts Jan. 20.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Ayer’s child was having a party at the family home with students from two local high schools. Police allege Ayer told one of the teens that she needed help showering before having sex with them.

The affidavit alleges that Ayer appeared intoxicated when deputies arrested her in January.

Bond was set for $7,500 for each of the seven counts. Ayer remains in custody at the Manatee County jail. It is unclear whether she has hired an attorney to represent her. PEOPLE’s call to her home was unanswered.