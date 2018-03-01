Fla. Middle School Teacher Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship With 14-Year-Old and Brought Him Drugs

A married Florida middle school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old male student and sending nude photos to him.

Stephanie Peterson, 26, was arrested after the teen revealed the alleged relationship to his parents on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Police allege the relationship between the teacher and eighth grade pupil — who had been her student the previous year and served as her teacher’s aide this year, Sheriff Mike Chitwood told Click Orlando — began in November.

The student alleged that Peterson would send him nude photos. She also allegedly picked the boy up from his home around 11 p.m. and brought him back a few hours later on multiple occasions while her husband was at work.

Peterson, who worked as a science teacher New Smyrna Beach Middle School, also allegedly bought the teen marijuana and bowls for smoking it.

The student said that his grades began to suffer after their alleged relationship started. He also alleged Peterson told him they had to keep their relationship secret.

“They put them in situations where they gain their trust, they gain their confidence and then here you go again,” Chitwood said of the teacher, who resigned this week, according to Click Orlando. “You have another person who’s in a position of power, who abuses that power and is abusing a young student.”

Peterson is charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor, according to Click Orlando.

She was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail Wednesday morning, according to police. Her charges carry a $25,000 bail.

It was not immediately clear if she has retained an attorney.