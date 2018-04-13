Florida Man Allegedly Tied Up His Ex-Roommate, Cut Off Her Hair and Then Murdered Her

Authorities have accused a Florida man of murdering his ex-roommate after allegedly wrapping her head in duct tape, tying her to a bed and then cutting off her hair, PEOPLE confirms.

Asgeirr Ulfr, 26, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death last week of 20-year-old Christina Danielle Scarr.

Her body was found Friday in her home near Apopka, Florida, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. She had been bruised and scratched and bound to her bed, with clumps of her hair cut off.

An official cause of death has not yet been released.

Ulfr is being held without bond and court records do not indicate an attorney who could comment on his behalf. He has not yet entered a plea.

The investigation began after Ulfr himself called 911 claiming that he’d been shot after stumbling in on a home invasion at Scarr’s residence. “My friend’s not responding to anything and she’s tied up,” he told the dispatcher.

Asgeirr Ulfr

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Ulfr had a gunshot wound to the foot. He said he arrived at Scarr’s home to return a key — but when he got there, he told authorities, he saw a masked woman in a hoodie who pointed a gun at him. In trying to knock the weapon away, Ulfr claimed, it went off at his foot.

However, investigators say an ensuing investigation soon unraveled this story: According to an arrest affidavit in the case, Ulfr was seen on a surveillance video at Walmart buying duct tape and zip ties, the same kind of restraints used to bind Scarr.

Ulfr and Scarr were former roommates who worked together at Olive Garden, according to sheriff’s officials. Local media reports that they had also dated. The arrest affidavit against him alleges that Ulfr became jealous when Scarr started dating someone else, and co-workers told authorities that Scarr claimed Ulfr had previously threatened to kill her family and friends.

According to the affidavit, Scarr’s new boyfriend told investigators that Ulfr had become jealous of their relationship. He further reported that in February, Ulfr called him and told him to come outside while he was with Scarr at her home.

When the man did not comply, he claimed he received a text from Ulfr that read, “If you care about her at all, tell her that if she doesn’t answer, she better not show up to work.”