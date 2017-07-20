Florida Man Shoots Out Tires of an AT&T Truck Outside Home

A Hialeah, Florida man took matters into his own hands to remove AT&T workers from his property on Wednesday.

Jorge Jove, a 64-year-old retired Miami-Dade firefighter, shot the tires of two AT&T trucks, as seen in video captured of the incident and posted on Twitter.

Hialeah Police Sgt. Carl Zogby told WSVN that Jove was “upset that the trucks were parked in front of his house” and that he “asked them to move.”

Florida man pissed that AT&T trucks are working outside his house shoots out their tires because Florida https://t.co/49qTisyEXW pic.twitter.com/6gSuaPqPCL — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 20, 2017

The workers told Jove they’d move in a few minutes, Zogby told WSVN, but that didn’t satisfy the homeowner.

“They said, ‘We’ll move in a few minutes. We’re just working on the poles. We’re supposed to be here,'” Zogby said. “He went back into his house, came out a few moments later with a gun and started firing at both AT&T trucks that were on the scene.”

In the video capturing Jove shooting at the tires of both trucks, a voice can be heard describing the incident to police, WSVN reported.

“There’s a guy shooting out my tires. There’s a guy shooting out my tires,” the voice says. WSVN reported an employee for the company was in the air working on one of the poles while Jove was shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Jove was taken into custody and questioned.

Zogby told the outlet Jove “flattened their tires, he shot into the bodies of the trucks, he shot at one of the radiators of the trucks. We’re trying to determine now whether he was actually intentionally trying to shoot the workers or just shoot the vehicles.”

Jove fired a total of 18 bullets, Zogby said.

“He seemed to be a quiet man, and something made him snap today,” he said.

AT&T released a statement obtained by WSVN that read, “We’re grateful nobody was hurt, and we’re working with law enforcement in their investigation. Because there’s an active investigation, I need to refer you to them for any questions.”