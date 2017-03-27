Florida Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend and Injures Her 3 Relatives Before Firing on 2 Strangers

Police in Sanford, Florida, have arrested the alleged triggerman behind a pair of shootings early Monday that left his girlfriend dead and five others wounded — including a teenage girl who was waiting for the school bus.

Investigators identified the suspect as Allen Cashe, but they are withholding the names of the six victims until next of kin notifications can be made.

Formal charges have not been filed against Cashe. However, authorities will likely lodge “multiple” criminal counts against the 31-year-old before he is arraigned later this week, a Sanford police spokeswoman says.

Court records do not show if Cashe has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf. He remains behind bars without bail.

Detectives describe Monday’s violence as a series of escalations, beginning with a domestic dispute between Cashe and his girlfriend at her home shortly after 6 a.m.

That fight followed two previous verbal arguments between the couple that were so intense police were called to intervene.

A Sanford officer had to separate the couple at a gas station just a few hours before the shooting, according to authorities. Then, not even an hour later, police received a second call about the quarreling couple.

This time, officers learned they were arguing over personal possessions.

An officer was dispatched to the girlfriend’s home, where he learned from a third party that Cashe had a gun. Not seeing one, the officer separated the couple, telling Cashe to go home.

But police say he did not.

They got word of the fatal shooting not long after the officer left. Cashe had allegedly opened fire on his girlfriend’s residence — shooting and killing her while injuring her two young sons and her father.

Hospital officials confirm the two boys and their grandfather are listed in critical condition.

Cashe allegedly fled the shooting scene and ran east through his girlfriend’s neighborhood, according to police. They allege he then fired at two other people — a man and a high school-aged female — hitting both.

The girl was shot while waiting for the bus to pick her up for school. She is in stable condition, as is the second man who was shot Monday morning.

Neither victim has an apparent connection to the suspect and was shot at random, according to the police spokeswoman.

A Sanford police officer who happened to be in the area heard the second shooting and spotted Cashe’s car within minutes. He followed the vehicle to a nearby apartment complex, where the man was taken into custody.

Police said they found a gun in his vehicle.