Florida Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Girlfriend Who Yelled Ex’s Name During Sex (Warning: Graphic Content)

A Florida man who killed his girlfriend in 2015 for twice calling out her ex-husband’s name during sex was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms.

Last month, Fidel Lopez, 26, pleaded guilty to murder and sexual battery for the September 2015 slaying of his 31-year-old girlfriend, Maria Nemeth.

Lopez told investigators he turned into a “monster” after Nemeth called out her ex’s name two times as the couple was allegedly having alcohol-fueled, “rough sex” in their apartment’s closet.

He told police he disemboweled Nemeth by pulling her intestines out.

According to court records, Lopez told police Nemeth was so drunk that she passed out, after which he mutilated her body. Afterward, he tried waking her up, bringing her into their bathroom to splash water on her face, but she never regained consciousness.

Lopez told detectives he then washed the blood from his hands so he could smoke a cigarette on the apartment’s balcony. He returned to find Nemeth not breathing, and called 911.

When cops arrived, they found Lopez laying next to his girlfriend, crying for help, court records indicate. Officers also observed signs of a struggle, including a shattered glass door and several holes that had been punched into the walls.

Detectives also discovered “lots of blood” and “chunks of bloody tissue” strewn throughout the couple’s apartment.

After his arrest, Lopez entered a not guilty plea which he changed last month in order to avoid the death penalty.

The terms of the plea agreement dictate Lopez cannot appeal his sentence and can never be paroled.

Nemeth’s relatives were unavailable for comment Friday, as was Lopez’s defense attorney.