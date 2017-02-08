Florida Suspect Kills Himself as Partner Surrenders After Alleged ‘Nightmare’ Killing Spree

The hunt for a man and woman wanted in a two-state “killing spree” ended at a Georgia motel on Tuesday afternoon when the man fatally shot himself and the woman surrendered to police, according to Florida authorities.

William Boyette, 44, killed himself after law enforcement surrounded the West Point, Georgia, motel in which he and 38-year-old Mary Rice were hiding following an alleged week-long crime spree that began in Florida, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesman tells PEOPLE.

“He took his own life,” the spokesman says of Boyette. “Rice gave up … She left the motel room to surrender and, a short time later, he shot himself.”

Authorities say the pair was surrounded in the “small, roadside” motel — about 80 miles south of Atlanta — by local police, Georgia State Patrol, U.S. Marshals and SWAT officers when Rice turned herself in.

She is being held at the local Troup County Jail but has not yet been charged. It was not immediately clear when she would be extradited or if she had retained an attorney.

The capture came the same day as the pair’s final alleged victim, Kayla Crocker, passed away at a Florida hospital, the sheriff’s spokesman tells PEOPLE. The pair allegedly shot Crocker in her Pensacola, Florida, home and took off with her car.

Crocker’s 2-year-old son, who was in the home at the time of the shooting, was unharmed and is in the care of family members, the spokesman says.

A GoFundMe page has been created in the wake of Crocker’s death to cover funeral expenses and set up an education fund for her two children. Crocker also has a 6-year-old daughter, according to the page.

The alleged killing spree began on Jan. 31 in Milton with the homicides of Alicia Greer, 30, and Jacqueline Moore, 39, the spokeswoman confirms. Greer was reportedly in a relationship with Boyette, USA Today reports.

“What we are experiencing is a running nightmare, quite honestly,” ECSO Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said Monday, before Boyette’s death and Rice’s capture.

On Friday, 52-year-old grandmother Peggy Broz was fatally shot in her Lilian, Alabama, driveway. Police allege the pair killed Broz and stole her car.

A GoFundMe page was later set up for Broz’s family, describing her as a “genuinely kind soul.”