Florida Man Kills Girlfriend and Then Himself -- and Shocked Parents Say He Planned to Propose

Police in Florida say a 27-year-old man murdered his girlfriend on Tuesday before committing suicide with the same gun.

The crime reportedly shocked the man’s parents, who say he was in good spirits just 30 minutes before neighbors heard two gunshots.

PEOPLE confirms with the Riviera Beach Police that investigators believe that Richard Travis Timilty shot Holly Given, 26, inside the apartment they shared. Their bodies were discovered Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors reported hearing “two pops” at around midnight on Tuesday evening.

According to police, there are no recorded of domestic abuse calls from the couple. Their investigation into the deadly incident remains ongoing.

A motive for the violence remains unknown.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The Palm Beach Post spoke to Timilty’s parents; PEOPLE was unable to track them down Friday.

Timilty’s parents said he referred to Given as “the one” and told them he was planning on proposing to her.

His parents also said Timilty was recently promoted, becoming a fishing boat captain.

They said that when they picked him up from a restaurant where he’d gone to meet up with friends, he appeared to be in good spirits.

“He was smiling,” Martinez told the paper. “He was happy.”

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Given was a waitress, according to multiple media outlets.

She announced her relationship with Timilty on her Facebook on Oct. 20.

Court records confirm that Timilty filed for divorce from another woman on that very same day.

His divorce, from a woman he was married to for less than a year, was finalized on Nov. 29, PEOPLE confirms through online court records.

The day after his marriage ended, Timilty shared a picture of himself and Given on Instagram, calling her “my love.”