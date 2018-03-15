'It Had to Be Done:' Fla. Killer Posts Online After Murdering Ex and Her Boyfriend, Then Shoots Himself

A Florida man killed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself — and in between, he wrote a disturbing post to Facebook saying “judgement has been passed” and “just punishment has been dealt.”

A statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office alleges Gregory Briseno, 29, fatally shot his former girlfriend, 26-year-old Alexis Waranka, and her new boyfriend, Ryan Young, 30, early Wednesday morning inside her apartment in Silver Springs Shores, Florida.

The statement identifies Briseno as Waranka’s ex-boyfriend.

“Detectives located Briseno’s Facebook page, where it appears he made a post around the time of the murders that contained incriminating statements and statements that made law enforcement concerned for his well-being,” the statement reads.

The post reveals the murderer’s disturbing mindset.

“I will take the title of the bad guy. Nobody needs to know the true betrayal and trespass done unto me,” the post reads.

It adds, “Just know it had to be done…. [and] that I am sorry and had to finish it all once and for all. To my brothers I am sorry for being weak and not letting go. Be better men than me.”

He ends the message: “I love all of you, but the situation has become irreversibly inevitable. Though the world had been taken and turned upside down… judgement has been passed and just punishment has been dealt.”

While investigators were processing the crime scene, they were notified about a suspicious vehicle, located less than 10 miles away in a wooded area.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered a red Honda and the sole occupant, Briseno, who was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the statement says.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Briseno’s relatives or the families of the two victims for comment Thursday.