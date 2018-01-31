Florida Man Allegedly Tried to Hire a Hitman to Kill the Judge in His Child Porn Case

A Florida man who had pleaded guilty to child pornography now faces additional charges in a suspected murder-for-hire plot to kill the presiding judge in his case, PEOPLE confirms.

To arrange the hit, Robert Anthony O’Hare allegedly used codes while talking to his mother on recorded jailhouse phone calls in Lake County, Florida, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Jan. 7, O’Hare allegedly gave his mom a message that said “Kill Briggs.” Investigators believe this was a reference to Judge Don F. Briggs.

Authorities claim that O’Hare asked his mother to write the message down and give it to a friend called “the rabbi.” In the call, O’Hare allegedly told his mother that the rabbi would know what to do.

“As far as the weird scale goes, it’s off the charts, totally,” Lt. John Herrell with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office told local TV station WKMG.

On a subsequent call, O’Hare’s mother allegedly said that she had spoken to the rabbi. “He knows what you want, but he can’t do it.” she said, the court records claim. “He’s just a ‘rabbi.’ ”

Deputies spoke to this man and he said that while he was handed a piece of paper with numbers on it, he claims to have thrown it away. He said that he was not solicited in a murder plan.

Speaking to local media, the man dismissed the allegation that he was contacted to carry out a hit. He told The Orlando Sentinel, “I’m 75 years old, blind in one eye and have a cataract in the other. I don’t think I’d hire me as a killer.”

O’Hare’s mother told the paper that she and O’Hare exchanged Bible verses, not coded messages. She said she never gave the other man a note. “These are absolutely bogus charges,” she said. “My son never, ever in a million years would do something like that.”

Neither she nor the so-called rabbi have been charged with any crime.

In 2016, O’Hare was arrested for allegedly placing hidden cameras into two miniature jukeboxes that he gave to children in his neighborhood. Detectives said that he used the cameras to record the children in their home.

Hundreds of pornographic videos were found on the devices, many showing children of various ages engaged in sexually explicit activity with adults, detectives said. More images were found on his laptop.

O’Hare was represented by a public defender in that case. He pleaded guilty to child pornography and voyeurism charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Briggs.

He faces a life sentence if he is convicted of one count of solicitation to commit murder. He has not yet been arraigned for the new charge, and court records do not reflect an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

He has not yet entered a plea.