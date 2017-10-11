Fla. Dad Allegedly Called Wife to Tell Her He Drowned Their Toddler Daughter During ‘Marital Problems’

On Monday morning, Jeremy Main allegedly called his wife, Holly Main, with horrifying news.

According to allegations in a police report obtained by PEOPLE, Jeremy told his spouse that he had drowned their 17-month-old daughter, Makenzie, at their home in Lady Lake, Florida.

When she hung up, Holly called authorities, who rushed to the family home and found Makenzie floating face-down in the bloody water of the master bathtub.

Jeremy, 38, wasn’t there. The couple’s older daughters were at school.

A half-hour later, he walked into the sheriff’s office in Lake County, Florida.

“I killed my daughter and failed to kill myself,” he allegedly told the deputies, according to the report. He was bleeding from the wrists, the report claims.

Jeremy, who has been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, allegedly told investigators that he and his wife were separating and that the split contributed to his actions.

“He admitted to having marital problems with his wife,” the arrest report states.

He is being held without bond and has not yet entered a plea. His next court date is Nov. 6.

He will be represented by a public defender, who did not immediately return a message on Wednesday seeking comment.

The child’s slaying has stunned some of those who knew Jeremy and believed he was a family man incapable of such violence. “I totally never in a million years would guess that he would harm his children,” his sister, Marnee Weakley, told the Orlando Sentinel.

Holly’s mother, Barbara Northcutt, however, told the paper there were “family issues.” She did not say more.

Jeremy’s Facebook page includes dozens of photos of Makenzie, including shots of him cuddling with her at bedtime and taking her to a splash park.

Holly reverted to her maiden name on Facebook after Makenzie’s death. In a public post, she lamented the loss of her youngest child.

“I’m sorry but I can barely talk about whats happened right now,” she wrote. “It’s just a constant stream of tears and emotions. Thank you in advance for allowing our family time to grieve.

“I will always love you my sweet forever Baby Makenzie Moira Main…rest in peace, baby love.”