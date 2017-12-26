Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Cops to Wife's Dead Body on Day Before Christmas

A Florida man is being held on a second-degree murder charge after police say he allegedly led them to his wife’s dead body on the day before Christmas, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a news release from police in Titusville, Florida, Timothy Allen Upthegrove was already a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, Lori Lynn Upthegrove, when he allegedly gave police information that directed them to her body early on Sunday.

Police believe Timothy, 53, killed Lori on Dec. 18 when the couple got into an argument at their home in Titusville. Then, according to allegations in the news release, “the victim’s body was placed into the back of her vehicle by her husband and driven to a wooded area.”

Police did not disclose a cause of death. A spokesperson from the Titusville Police Department tells PEOPLE that the case is still under investigation and that more details will be released at a later date.

Lori, 51, was reported missing on Tuesday by a family member.

