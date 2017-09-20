Florida Man Allegedly Fatally Shot His Twin Brother’s Romantic Rival

A 40-year-old Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his twin brother’s romantic rival following an altercation on Labor Day, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Monday, police arrested Kelcey Riddick of Boynton Beach on a first-degree murder charge. Police believe Riddick fatally shot Derrick Barber, 35, outside a convenience store in Boynton Beach on Sept. 4.

Shortly prior to the deadly shooting, several witnesses allegedly observed Barber and Riddick’s twin, Kunta Kinte Riddick, engaged in a heated argument that turned physical in the store’s parking lot.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to court papers, detectives recovered surveillance video from the store that helped identify Kelcey Riddick as the alleged gunman.

Police were able to distinguish Kelcey Riddick from his brother, as the shooting suspect because has a full sleeve of tattoos on his left arm.

They also reviewed Facebook images, and found ones were Kelcey was wearing the same shirt he had on the night of the killing.

A confidential informant told police that the shooter’s twin brother and Barber were feuding over the affections of a woman: Barber’s child’s mother, court records state.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

Detectives spoke to the woman, who told them she had been speaking to Kunta Kinte Riddick, but decided to take Barber back about a week before the lethal confrontation.

Kelcey Riddick allegedly fired two shots, and one bullet struck Barber in the chest, according to the documents.

Kelcey Riddick is being held without bond and it was unclear Wednesday if he has retained legal counsel for his impending defense.

He has yet to enter a plea to the single murder count.