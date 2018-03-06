Florida Man Allegedly Killed Pregnant Wife Then Took Photos of Her Dead Body

Investigators have arrested a 47-year-old Florida man on murder charges in the death of his pregnant wife after allegedly finding several pictures of the slain woman’s body on the suspect’s phone, PEOPLE confirms.

The body of Chrystal Terry, 41, has not been recovered, but she was last seen leaving her Summerfield, Florida, home on Dec. 21, 2017. According to police, she left most of her personal possessions behind, including medications she needs.

Chrystal was 20 weeks pregnant when she vanished. Her husband, Vincent Terry, has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, “detectives conducted a search of Chrystal and Vincent’s home and they located a .22 caliber rifle and 53 rounds of .22 Caliber ammunition.”

The statement adds: “Vincent is a convicted felon and cannot possess any firearms or ammunition. Detectives also conducted a search of Vincent’s phone where they located multiple photographs of Chrystal who appeared to be deceased.”

Presented with the evidence, Vincent Terry allegedly refused to answer any questions and requested a lawyer.

Police arrested Terry because of “the photos on Vincent’s phone, forensic evidence and Vincent’s past history.”

At the time of his arrest, Terry was already in custody at the Marion County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 53 counts of possession of ammunition by a convicted Felon. He is being held with no bond.

It was unclear if he had entered pleas to any of the charges against him.

Chrystal’s body has not been recovered.

Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Chrystal Terry made headlines in 2014 when she gave birth in a motel bathtub following an alleged crack cocaine binge.

Records accessed by PEOPLE show Terry pleaded not contest to a child neglect charge in 2015.

Terry allegedly called the police after the premature baby boy was turning blue.

Investigators say Terry used her teeth to cut the umbilical cord. The baby survived the ordeal.

PEOPLE was unable to reach any of Chrystal Terry’s relatives for comment.