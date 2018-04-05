Florida Man Allegedly Crushed Living Animals in a Trash Compactor

A Florida man accused of crushing a group of small animals in a trash compactor was arrested on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms.

Nassau County deputies were dispatched to the home of Phu Tran after receiving a call about potential animal cruelty. When they arrived, authorities were informed that Tran had been seen placing caged animals into the trash compactor and crushing them, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

When the man who called authorities opened the trash compactor he found the animals still in their cages, some alive and some dead, the report states.

Nassau County Animal Services responded to the scene and removed two deceased chickens, one deceased pigeon, one deceased guinea pig, one living pigeon and two living rabbits.

Tran was arrested on four counts of felony animal cruelty.

During their investigation, police learned that Tran had received a letter from his apartment complex notifying him that the animals were not allowed in his residence. The letter stated that Tran had to pay a fine of $800 for having the animals in his home.

The living animals were transported to a local veterinarian, where they were treated. The two rabbits are going to a foster home Thursday while the pigeon remains at Animal Services, Tim Maguire, director of the Nassau Animal Services, tells PEOPLE.

Maguire praised the good samaritan who called police.

“[The complainant] stepped up and did the right thing and that’s what everyone should do if they see something,” Maguire tells PEOPLE. “I don’t even know how to rationalize why someone would do something like this.”

It is unclear whether Tran has entered a plea or obtained an attorney who could comment on his behalf. He remains behind bars in the county jail.