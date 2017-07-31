Florida Man Accused of Setting His Pregnant Girlfriend on Fire in Front of Her Children Is Now on the Run

Police in Hialeah, Florida, are searching for a man they say doused his pregnant girlfriend with gasoline and lit her on fire.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, Noel Grullon, 32, got into a domestic dispute with his 27-year-old girlfriend over cigarettes. Then, police allege, he doused her in gasoline and lit her on fire. She ran to the shower to extinguish the flames.

The girlfriend suffered 2nd degree burns on her torso. She is expected to recover.

According to the police report, the woman’s two young children from a previous relationship, ages 4 and 1, witnessed the incident.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Police allege the victim took several hours to reveal the truth about how she got burns. “It took most of the day for her to finally admit to a social worker what had really happened to her,” Hialeah Police Sergeant Carl Zogby told CBS News. “At first she was saying it was a barbecuing accident.”

The Florida Department of Children and Families confirms to PEOPLE that they have opened a child protective investigation in the incident.

This is not Grullon’s first brush with the law. PEOPLE has confirmed that he was on probation after serving 12 years in state prison for armed robbery, aggravated battery, and carjacking.

Police say that Grullon fled the scene in a 2007 Ford pickup truck. He sometimes goes by the aliases “Noel Castro” and “King Castro.” Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Hialeah Police at (305) 687-2525.