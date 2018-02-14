Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a Florida high school, the Broward County Sheriff announced on Twitter — and according to NBC, CBS and Fox affiliates, 20 to 50 people were injured.

The shooting took place at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the sheriff’s office said, adding that the shooter is still at large.

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

A tweet from the Coral Springs police instructs teachers and students at the school to remain barricaded inside until police reach them.

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

According to an unidentified student who spoke with WSVN, the school had a fire drill earlier in the day, and when the shooting occurred, people thought it was another drill.

“We already had a drill today so we thought it was just another drill,” the student said. He added, “We heard a pop and then from the other side of the school, we saw the whole school running out.”

Coral Springs police also announced in a tweet that the school perimeter has been locked down.

The FBI has responded to the scene, the bureau announced in a tweet.

Ceasar Figueroa, whose daughter attends the school, told CNN, “She says she heard 10 shots, a window blew and everybody started screaming and running.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.