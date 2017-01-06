Suspected Fort Lauderdale Airport Gunman Was ‘Pro-America’ and in Army, Brother Says

The suspect in Friday’s shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had served in the military, and his brother told NBC News that he was “was pro-America.”

A federal law enforcement source tells PEOPLE Esteban Santiago, 26, who allegedly killed five and injured eight at the Florida airport’s Terminal 2, had a military ID on him when he was taken into police custody.

According to his brother, Bryan Santiago, the suspect was born in New Jersey, but moved to Puerto Rico at age two, reported the Associated Press.

A spokesperson from the Alaska Army National Guard tells PEOPLE the suspect served in the National Guard in Puerto Rico for several years, and served overseas in Iraq from 2010 to 2011.

The spokesperson says he was in the Army Reserves prior to joining the Alaska Army National Guard in Nov. 2014, in which he served as a combat engineer.

He received a general discharge from the Alaska Army National Guard in Aug. 2016 for unsatisfactory performance.

For the last two years, the suspect has lived in Alaska, Bryan told NBC News, where he worked as a security guard.

His time in Alaska involved a lot if “fighting,” Bryan said, explaining that the suspect was often in conflict with his girlfriend. The woman called the suspect’s family in recent months to inform them that he was seeking psychological treatment.

The suspect is also a father, Bryan said.

“He is a regular person, spiritual, a good person,” he told NBC.

The federal law enforcement official told PEOPLE that the suspect arrived in Ft. Lauderdale, Friday, on a Delta red-eye flight originating from Anchorage via Minneapolis, with checked baggage containing a firearm.

He allegedly picked up the checked firearm at baggage claim, before going to the bathroom, gathering his weapon and changing into a Star Wars shirt. He then exited the bathroom and allegedly began firing at those around the baggage carousel.

He was apprehended by a Broward County sheriff’s deputy and taken into custody without incident, Sheriff Scott Israel said at a Friday press conference. Israel added that the suspect, who wasn’t hit by gunfire, is being interviewed by FBI agents and Broward County sheriff’s deputies.

Bryan confirmed to NBC News that his brother owned a handgun, and suggested that maybe the incident was caused by a “flashback” to his time in Iraq. He said that the suspect was not diagnosed with PTSD, however.