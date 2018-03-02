Florida Father, Daughter Charged With Incest After Alleged Sex in Backyard

A father and daughter in Panama City, Florida, are facing incest charges after witnesses allegedly reported seeing them having sex in their backyard.

PEOPLE obtained copies of the criminal complaints against 39-year-old Justin Bunn and his 19-year-old daughter, Taylor Bunn, who both face a single count of felony incest.

Neither entered a plea to the charge against them during their appearance in court Wednesday.

The complaint alleges witnesses reported the pair to the Panama City Police Department.

Officers responded to the Bunn home and both Justin and Taylor allegedly admitted to having consensual sex in their backyard. Both suspects allegedly told police the encounter was an isolated event.

It was unclear Friday if either Bunn had retained an attorney who could comment on their behalf.

The father and daughter remain in police custody on unknown bail amounts.

Last month, 42-year-old Virginia man Steven Pladl was charged with incest as well as adultery for allegedly having a child with his 20-year-old biological daughter, Katie.

Pladl allegedly impregnated and married Katie, whom he gave up for adoption as an infant before reuniting with her two years ago.

Katie Pladl have yet to plea to the simngle incest count against her. Steven Pladl also has not entered a plea to the charges he faces, including one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges.