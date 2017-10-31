Fla. Daughter Allegedly Discovers Mom’s Boyfriend Made Voyeur Videos of Her After Searching Computer

A suspicious daughter who searched the computer files of her mother’s boyfriend to see if he was having an affair allegedly found photos and videos of herself naked and undressing the suspect had secretly taken, PEOPLE confirms.

The 48-year-old man, of Sunrise, Florida, was arrested Sunday and faces two counts of video voyeurism for allegedly secretly recording the 22-year-old daughter of his longtime, live-in girlfriend, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

(PEOPLE is not identifying the man by name so as not to identify the alleged victim.)

He was held at the Broward County Jail on a $10,000 bond after a court hearing on Monday. He later posted bond and was released, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

It was unclear if he has retained a lawyer or whether he has entered a plea to the charges he faces.

The suspect, his girlfriend, and her daughter had lived together for the last seven years “as a family,” according to the affidavit.

The daughter made the alleged disturbing discovery when she tried to find out if the suspect was cheating on her mother because he had been acting strangely, according to the affidavit.

When she searched the home computer, she found a folder in his profile marked “hidden,” the affidavit alleges.

When she opened it, she allegedly found the cache of disturbing photos and videos of her undressing and naked in what she’d thought was the privacy of her own bedroom and bathroom, the affidavit states.

One video shows the daughter undressing in her bedroom and another showed her getting out of the shower in her bathroom, the affidavit alleges. Authorities found more than 2,500 photos and videos during the investigation, according to the affidavit.

The suspect allegedly recorded some of the images and videos of the daughter with a wall socket that had a hidden camera in it, the affidavit alleges.

The daughter signed a consent form allowing detectives to search through the files on the computer.

The daughter told police she never gave the suspect permission to install cameras in her bedroom or bathroom, according to the affidavit.