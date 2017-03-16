People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Crime

Florida Dad Sentenced to Life for Killing Infant Son by Stuffing Sock in His Mouth

By @stevehelling

Posted on

A Florida man who was accused of killing his 2-month-old son by stuffing a sock in his mouth will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera, 27, had initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges, but changed his plea to no contest on Monday, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

In December 2016, police in Panama City, Florida say that Quinones-Rivera walked into the police station and told officers a shocking tale of how he had killed his son, Gediaelamir Rivera, in 2015. According to the charging affidavit, he told police that he had put a sock in the baby’s mouth to make him stop crying.

Quinones-Rivera told police that he “needed to pay” for the killing, a sentiment that he has reiterated in the media.

In a videotaped jailhouse interview with the Panama City News Herald, Quinones-Rivera said that he had smoked marijuana that evening, and was “angry” with Gediaelamir for crying. He told police he then stuffed a sock in the baby’s mouth to quiet him, and then went to bed.

In the interview, Quinones-Rivera described what happened seven hours later. He checked on the baby and found that he had stopped breathing. Panicked, Quinones-Rivera — who had been trained as a nurse —  unsuccessfully tried to revive the baby with CPR and by putting him in cold water. Nothing worked.

Then, Quinones-Rivera says, he put Gediaelamir’s body in a trash bag and disposed of it in a remote area in Bay County, Florida. He did not notify authorities.

With Monday’s plea, Quinones-Rivera will be sent to a prison in South Florida where he will spend the rest of his life.

Gediaelamir’s mother, Yanoshua Ramos-Melendez, also is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. She is being held without bond and has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear if she has an attorney.

 

 