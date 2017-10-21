A former crime scene technician has been arrested for first-degree murder in the death of a private investigator who vanished last month, according to multiple reports.

Ashley McArthur was arrested after Escambia County Sherriff’s Office deputies found Taylor Wright’s body in Pensacola, Florida, around noon on Thursday, according to WCTI.

According to a police reported obtained by WKRG, after obtaining a search warrant for McArthur’s house, a “clandestine grave covered in concrete” was found near McArthur’s property. Inside the grave the police found some human remains and a necklace belong to Wright, according the the police report obtained by WKRG.

According to the police report obtained by WKRG, McArthur told deputies that on Sept. 8 — the last day Wright was seen alive — she and Wright had stopped by her house in Pensacola, but that Wright was missing by the time McArthur returned from the house.

According to the police report obtained by WKRG, McArthur and Wright were friends and Wright had deposited a large amount of money in a deposit box which belonged to McArthur before her disappearance — although the report also revealed Wright had tried to get the money back “several times with no success.”

According to the police report obtained by WKRG, McArthur deposited a cashier’s check for $34,000 in Wright’s name into her own bank account back in August. The money has since been spent, according to WKRG.

The Pensacola Police Department, who had been investigating Wright’s disappearance, initially said no foul play was suspected in the incident, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

PEOPLE’s calls to the Pensacola Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned.

A Sheriff Office spokesperson confirmed to PNJ that McArthur worked as a Sheriff’s Office crime scene technician from approximately June through November of 2006 and that she resigned voluntarily. In addition to working as a private investigator, Wright also worked for the Jacksonville Police Department on two separate occasions for a total of three years, according to WCTI.

McArthur’s next court date is currently set for Nov. 19 according to WKRG.