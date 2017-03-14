3 Young Boys Killed in Florida House Fire Allegedly Started by Their Grandfather’s Ex

A Florida woman is facing murder charges after allegedly setting a fire Saturday at her ex-boyfriend’s home that killed his three young grandsons, PEOPLE confirms.

Marian Evette Williams, 49, is accused of first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson in connection with the fire in Arcadia, Florida, that killed Marcus 10, Kiani, 8, and 4-year-old Kemaren Clark, an Arcadia Police Department spokesman tells PEOPLE.

The blaze broke out at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Williams, an ex-girlfriend of the boys’ grandfather, was not in the home at the time, police say.

The grandfather, who was inside, was in serious conditions after the fire, and remained in the hospital on Tuesday, the spokesman tells PEOPLE.

Another woman was also inside but escaped unharmed.

“Our children are supposed to bury us, we ain’t supposed to bury our children,” the boys’ uncle, Gene Smith, told WFLA.

“Them three boys as a unit, they stuck together,” Smith said. “They stuck together.”

He said he couldn’t understand Williams’ alleged actions.

“She has children, probably has grandchildren and great-grandchildren, how can you do that?” he said. “Does she want that done to her children or grandchildren?”

Local residents have taken to the charred remains of the home to place balloons, cards, flowers and stuffed animals in front of the house in a memorial for the boys, according to WFLA.

“It’s unthinkable, you know?” a neighbor told WITI. “I can’t imagine what it would be like if my children died in a fire.”

The day before the fire broke out, Williams was arrested for allegedly breaking into the boys’ grandfather’s house and attacking the man, WFTS reports.

She was released on bond later that afternoon.

Records show Williams remains behind bars at the DeSoto County Jail in Florida, without bond, and is scheduled to next appear in court on April 10.

She has not entered a plea to her charges or retained an attorney.

The incident remains under investigation, the Arcadia police spokesman tells PEOPLE.