7-Year-Old Boy Murdered While Dressed as Spider-Man for His Birthday — and Killer Gets Life in Prison

A Florida man who murdered a 7-year-old and the boy’s mother at the child’s Spider-Man-themed birthday party in a 2006 botched robbery was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms.

Sean Condell was sentenced to six consecutive life terms in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder for the 2006 attack that killed two and injured four, a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s official tells PEOPLE.

In Oct. 2006, 7-year-old Chaquone Watson and his mother, Carla Queeley, were fatally shot after Condell and four other suspects entered their North Miami-Dade home and attacked them. The group mistakenly believed the family’s home had a safe inside filled with drug money, according to NBC2.

At the time of the attack, Queeley was hosting a birthday party for her son, who was wearing his Spider-Man costume when he was killed, the Miami Herald reports.

It took more than a decade for Condell to go on trial due to prosecutors’ having to depose many witnesses and reach deals to cooperate with them, the Herald reports.

Sean Condell Miami-Dade Police

“I hope you ponder your senseless crimes as you wait for death to take you out of prison,” Circuit Judge Ellen Sue Venzer told Condell during his sentencing hearing, according to the paper.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Queeley and her son were fatally shot while Queeley’s relatives, Shantara and Ann Maynard, and Shantara Maynard’s two children were critically injured by the gunfire, NBC2 reports.

Jose Estache, 37, one of Condell’s alleged partners, has been charged with wounding Shantara and Ann Maynard and the other children. He is awaiting trial, NBC2 reports.

The three other attackers, Rayon Samuels, Bjon Lee and Damian Lewis, were each sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder, according to the station.

“One can only imagine this child wished he possessed the powers of Spider-Man as he donned his cape to stop the terror you brought. But alas, he could not,” Venzer told Condell, the Herald reports. “His mother — a real superhero — showed courage when she attempted to shield her child from the hail of gunfire. She too was unable to defend against the evil. Your evil, Mr. Condell.”