Fla. 16-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed His Sleeping Parents: ‘They Are Praying For the Son At This Point’

An alleged knife attack by a 16-year-old Florida teen on his sleeping parents has led to his arrest, PEOPLE confirms.

The teen — who is not being identified by PEOPLE because he’s a minor and has not been charged as an adult — allegedly fled the scene after stabbing his parents in the head and neck areas in the early morning hours of Jan. 10, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed with a post on its Facebook page.

The mother and father survived the attack and “they are praying for the son at this point,” the teen’s attorney, Wade Rolle, told local TV station News4Jax. “They are asking that the community pray for him as well.”

Police located the teen around 11 a.m. that morning at a nearby church with scratches on his legs, the Associated Press reports.

He allegedly confessed to the incident and was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

A spokesman for the State Attorney’s Office in Duval County told PEOPLE on Tuesday that no decision had been made on whether the teen would be charged as a juvenile or adult. “This is still an ongoing investigation,” David Chapman, communications director for the office, wrote in an email.

The parents “love their child,” Rolle said. “It’s not about forgiveness. They know that was not their child. Something went wrong.”

“This is not indicative of the child’s background, the child’s progress in life, where the child has been educationally or the child’s history,” Rolle told News4Jax. “There’s been no history of criminal conduct.”

A classmate of the teen’s at Paxon School for Advanced Studies said reports of the teenager’s alleged actions and arrest left him and other classmates in disbelief, he told the TV station.

“I could never just see him thinking about harming his parents at all,” the classmate said.

At the school, where the classmate said he learned about the accusations, “A lot of people were heartbroken and just full of tears.”

He described the teen as “just a very loving guy. He’s very goal-oriented. He loves athletics. He’s a big baseball fan and he had dreams of going on to get a scholarship and go to college for baseball.”

“I’ve always just seen him goal-oriented and always focused and just determined to do great things,” he said.

The teen initially was held in the Duval County Jail, but records there show he has since been released.